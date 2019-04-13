Shooting reported at square in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shooting reported at square in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There was a report of a shooting at the ABC Liquor Mart in Carbondale Friday night. Police officers blocked off N. Washington St. in front of the store on the town square around 10 p.m.

An employee at ABC Liquor tells News 3 the shooting happened outside of the store. He believes it happened in the store's drive-thru.

This is a developing story. We will post updates as soon as we get them.

