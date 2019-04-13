Shooting reported at square in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There was a report of a shooting at the ABC Liquor Mart in Carbondale Friday night. Police officers blocked off N. Washington St. in front of the store on the town square around 10 p.m.

An employee at ABC Liquor tells News 3 the shooting happened outside of the store. He believes it happened in the store's drive-thru.

