Police searching for Carbondale shooting suspect

UPDATE 9:13 a.m.

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Carbondale man suspected of shooting four people near the city's town square.

Carbondale police are looking for Jody L. Pullen Jr. for charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Pullen is considered armed and dangerous.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. Friday night on the 100 block of North Washington Street where they found three gunshot victims at the scene. It was there police learned that a fourth victim had already been transported to a hospital.

Three victims were taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale while another was flown to a hospital in St. Louis. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries while three other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Their names are being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 8:31 a.m

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Witnesses tell News 3 that multiple people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting near Carbondale's town square.

Police have not confirmed any details about the shooting that happened at around 10 p.m. Friday night in the alleyway between ABC Liquor Mart and Tres Hombres near the intersection of East Main and North Washington streets.

Witnesses say that three people were shot in a vehicle while a fourth person was injured inside the restaurant.

Early Saturday morning Tres Hombres released a statement through its Facebook page telling followers that some of its cutstomers were injured on the restaurant's patio after a disturbance outside the business.

Officers remained on scene for much of the night and closed off the alleyway so crime scene investigators could work.

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There was a report of a shooting at the ABC Liquor Mart in Carbondale Friday night. Police officers blocked off N. Washington St. in front of the store on the town square around 10 p.m.

An employee at ABC Liquor tells News 3 the shooting happened outside of the store. He believes it happened in the store's drive-thru.

