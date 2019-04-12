Psychologist shares tips on surviving large-scale attacks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Psychologist shares tips on surviving large-scale attacks

HERRIN -- People in Herrin learned how to give themselves the best chance of surviving a large-scale attack or shooting. 

Dr. Gary M. Jackson is a behavioral psychologist with a background in artificial intelligence. 

After studying a large number of cases, he's come up with principles on how to be safer in public. 

Friday, he lectured on how to avoid becoming a victim of one of these attacks. 

"You need situational awareness when you're in public. All mass victim attacks, the only thing in common is a group of people. It doesn't matter whether it's a church, a bar, you know, it doesn't matter. If there's a group it could be a target," Jackson said. 

Friday's lecture was part of a guest lecture series hosted by the Herrin Area Historical Society at the Herrin City Library. 

