John A. Logan College hosts neuro-diversity egg hunt Saturday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An egg hunt specializing in neuro-diversity will be held at John A. Logan College Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An egg hunt specializing in neuro-diversity will be held at John A. Logan College Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) - Fisher-Price is recalling nearly 5 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies rolled over in them and died since the product was introduced in 2009.
NEW YORK (AP) - Fisher-Price is recalling nearly 5 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies rolled over in them and died since the product was introduced in 2009.
CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police say Jekiary T. Anderson is wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday morning.
CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police say Jekiary T. Anderson is wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday morning.
WEST FRANKFORT – A statement by Superintendent Matt Donkin said there were no threats made towards West Frankfort schools, students, or staff.
WEST FRANKFORT – A statement by Superintendent Matt Donkin said there were no threats made towards West Frankfort schools, students, or staff.
NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials say ground beef is the likely source of a food poisoning outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states.
NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials say ground beef is the likely source of a food poisoning outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states.
(WSIL) -- Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend.
(WSIL) -- Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend.
MT. VERNON -- Mt. Vernon Police were called to Casey Junior High Friday for a report of an armed student making threats.
MT. VERNON -- Mt. Vernon Police were called to Casey Junior High Friday for a report of an armed student making threats.
WSIL – If you buy your Illinois Lottery tickets through the website or mobile app, you might just be a millionaire.
WSIL – If you buy your Illinois Lottery tickets through the website or mobile app, you might just be a millionaire.
JACKSON CO. – The Illinois Department of Transportation reopened Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph county line Friday.
JACKSON CO. – The Illinois Department of Transportation reopened Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph county line Friday.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Sentencing will be held next month for a Saline County man who was convicted on three counts of first degree murder.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Sentencing will be held next month for a Saline County man who was convicted on three counts of first degree murder.