John A. Logan College hosts neuro-diversity egg hunt Saturday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An egg hunt specializing in neuro-diversity will be held at John A. Logan College Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The school's nursing program created the event with separate rooms set up for children with autism and other neuro-diversities.

The event is free an will have live animals, free food, and door prizes.

Samantha Steely and Kelsey Blake, nursing students at JALC say they want to use this as a way to give back to students.

Steely said, "This is an environment that they can just come into, and be themselves, and be completely open and welcome without having to be afraid of those meltdowns that happen sometimes, that's just kids in general. So, we just wanted to adapt our setting to them instead of the other way around."

Registration begins Saturday at 1:00 p.m, and door prizes will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.

The egg hunts will begin at 2:00 p.m.