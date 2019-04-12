SIU holds aviation maintenance career fair - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU holds aviation maintenance career fair

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- SIU aviation maintenance students got some valuable face time with prospective employers Friday. 

The school hosted a career fair for their students to interact with companies in the industry. 

The employers on hand include Boeing and FedEx.

Thomas Koebel says it's a great opportunity for students to think about life after graduation. 

"Even if they're a freshman or a sophomore, I would recommend them coming out, just so you can kind of get an idea of what companies are looking for, expressing interest in figuring out, 'Alright... what do I have to do in order to be there in the next five years? Once I graduate, what do I have to do to get to that point?" said Koebel. 

SIU holds a career fair for aviation and management focused students in the fall, but this is the first maintenance focused career fair.

