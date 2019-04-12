O'Fallon man wins $1 million Powerball prize - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

O'Fallon man wins $1 million Powerball prize



O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is a $1 million winner after matching all five white-ball numbers in a recent Powerball drawing.

The Missouri Lottery says Peter Feuerstein matched the numbers 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62 for the March 27 drawing. He failed to match the Powerball number of 12, but the five matching numbers were enough for a $1 million consolation prize.

Feuerstein bought the ticket from a FastLane store in St. Charles. The Missouri Lottery says that same drawing resulted in three $50,000 prizes and one $150,000 prize for Missouri Lottery players.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

