Illinois man wins $1 million in Missouri Lottery game

OLIVETTE, Mo. (AP) - An Illinois man who bought a lottery ticket in Missouri is glad he did - he's a million-dollar winner.

The Missouri Lottery said Friday that Perris Monrow of Alton, Illinois, matched all five white-ball numbers in the March 19 Mega Millions drawing - 10, 42, 53, 67 and 68. He did not match the Mega Ball number, 15.

Monrow stopped at the On The Run convenience store in the St. Louis County town of Olivette one morning and asked them to scan his ticket. He joked, "Let me know how much I won." The cashier responded, "Well, you did pretty well today!"

Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday. Jackpots for matching all five white-ball numbers plus the Mega Ball start at $40 million and grow until won.

