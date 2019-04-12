Frankfort Community High School student removed from campus - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Frankfort Community High School student removed from campus

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
WEST FRANKFORT – A Frankfort Community High School student was removed from campus Friday after administrators received reports of the student making comments about harming others.

A statement by Superintendent Matt Donkin said there were no threats made towards West Frankfort schools, students, or staff. The high school stayed on its regular schedule for the day.

“The school district takes all reports seriously and investigates them to their conclusion. We appreciate those who, when they see or hear something, say something,” stated Donkin.

