Frankfort Community High School student removed from campus

WEST FRANKFORT – A statement by Superintendent Matt Donkin said there were no threats made towards West Frankfort schools, students, or staff.
WEST FRANKFORT – A statement by Superintendent Matt Donkin said there were no threats made towards West Frankfort schools, students, or staff.
NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials say ground beef is the likely source of a food poisoning outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states.
NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials say ground beef is the likely source of a food poisoning outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states.
(WSIL) -- Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend.
(WSIL) -- Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend.
MT. VERNON -- Mt. Vernon Police were called to Casey Junior High Friday for a report of an armed student making threats.
MT. VERNON -- Mt. Vernon Police were called to Casey Junior High Friday for a report of an armed student making threats.
WSIL – If you buy your Illinois Lottery tickets through the website or mobile app, you might just be a millionaire.
WSIL – If you buy your Illinois Lottery tickets through the website or mobile app, you might just be a millionaire.
JACKSON CO. – The Illinois Department of Transportation reopened Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph county line Friday.
JACKSON CO. – The Illinois Department of Transportation reopened Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph county line Friday.
CARBONDALE – Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers on foot patrol at the high school were told about a disturbance on a bus in the 600 block of East College Street.
CARBONDALE – Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers on foot patrol at the high school were told about a disturbance on a bus in the 600 block of East College Street.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Sentencing will be held next month for a Saline County man who was convicted on three counts of first degree murder.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Sentencing will be held next month for a Saline County man who was convicted on three counts of first degree murder.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Many times when a teenager drops out of high school there are few options for them.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Many times when a teenager drops out of high school there are few options for them.
WSIL -- After a wet night across the region, the rain is clearing out this morning, and so are the clouds. Abundant sunshine will return by mid-morning with a seasonably cool day on tap.
WSIL -- After a wet night across the region, the rain is clearing out this morning, and so are the clouds. Abundant sunshine will return by mid-morning with a seasonably cool day on tap.