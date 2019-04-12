Weekend forecast is not pretty. - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Weekend forecast is not pretty.

Posted: Updated:

WSIL  Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend.  Saturday should bring some dry hours early but rain is expected across the region by evening.  Heavy rain is expected overnight but drizzle and light showers are more likely Sunday.  

There is a small risk of light frost Monday morning but afternoon temperatures in the 70s are possible as early as Tuesday.

Jim will look at projected rain totals on News 3. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Weekend forecast is not pretty.

    Weekend forecast is not pretty.

    Friday, April 12 2019 3:28 PM EDT2019-04-12 19:28:19 GMT
    WSIL  Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend.  Saturday should bring some dry hours early but rain is expected across the region by evening.  Heavy rain is expected overnight but drizzle and light showers are more likely Sunday.   There is a small risk of light frost Monday morning but afternoon temperatures in the 70s are possible as early as Tuesday. Jim will look at projected rain totals on News 3. 
    WSIL  Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend.  Saturday should bring some dry hours early but rain is expected across the region by evening.  Heavy rain is expected overnight but drizzle and light showers are more likely Sunday.   There is a small risk of light frost Monday morning but afternoon temperatures in the 70s are possible as early as Tuesday. Jim will look at projected rain totals on News 3. 

  • Mt. Vernon Police respond to reported threat at Casey Junior High

    Mt. Vernon Police respond to reported threat at Casey Junior High

    Friday, April 12 2019 2:39 PM EDT2019-04-12 18:39:24 GMT

    MT. VERNON -- Mt. Vernon Police were called to Casey Junior High Friday for a report of an armed student making threats. 

    MT. VERNON -- Mt. Vernon Police were called to Casey Junior High Friday for a report of an armed student making threats. 

  • $15.7M Lotto ticket sold online

    $15.7M Lotto ticket sold online

    Friday, April 12 2019 2:00 PM EDT2019-04-12 18:00:29 GMT

    WSIL – If you buy your Illinois Lottery tickets through the website or mobile app, you might just be a millionaire.

    WSIL – If you buy your Illinois Lottery tickets through the website or mobile app, you might just be a millionaire.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.