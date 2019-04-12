Weekend forecast is not pretty.

WSIL Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend. Saturday should bring some dry hours early but rain is expected across the region by evening. Heavy rain is expected overnight but drizzle and light showers are more likely Sunday. There is a small risk of light frost Monday morning but afternoon temperatures in the 70s are possible as early as Tuesday. Jim will look at projected rain totals on News 3.

