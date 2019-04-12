Conservative speaker Michael Knowles speech disrupted - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Conservative speaker Michael Knowles speech disrupted

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A University of Missouri-Kansas City student is facing charges after he allegedly sprayed a substance toward conservative political commentator Michael Knowles during a speech.

Knowles was giving a speech titled "Men are Not Women" on the Missouri-Kansas City campus Thursday when protesters disrupted the event. The university said in a news release that during the disruption, student Gerard Dabu launched the substance toward Knowles, who was not injured. Police tackled and subdued Dabu with a stun gun near the stage.

Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said in a letter to the campus Friday that police reacted that way because they didn't know if the substance was dangerous. Tests later determined it was lavender oil and other non-toxic household liquids.

Dabu was charged Friday in municipal court in Kansas City with assault and other violations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.