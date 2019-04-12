Conservative speaker Michael Knowles speech disrupted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A University of Missouri-Kansas City student is facing charges after he allegedly sprayed a substance toward conservative political commentator Michael Knowles during a speech.

Knowles was giving a speech titled "Men are Not Women" on the Missouri-Kansas City campus Thursday when protesters disrupted the event. The university said in a news release that during the disruption, student Gerard Dabu launched the substance toward Knowles, who was not injured. Police tackled and subdued Dabu with a stun gun near the stage.

Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said in a letter to the campus Friday that police reacted that way because they didn't know if the substance was dangerous. Tests later determined it was lavender oil and other non-toxic household liquids.

Dabu was charged Friday in municipal court in Kansas City with assault and other violations.

