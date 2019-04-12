Mt. Vernon Police respond to reported threat at Casey Junior High

MT. VERNON -- Mt. Vernon Police were called to Casey Junior High Friday for a report of an armed student making threats.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a school resource officer at Casey Junior High received a report of an armed student on the east side of the school.

Officers responded and met two juveniles at the intersection of 18th and Casey. One was the student reported to be armed. No weapons were found.

Police took one juvenile into custody and transported him to the police department.

No one was injured.