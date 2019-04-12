$15.7M Lotto ticket sold online

WSIL – If you buy your Illinois Lottery tickets through the website or mobile app, you might just be a millionaire.

A Lotto ticket bought online matched all six numbers Thursday to win the $15,750,000 prize. The winnings numbers were 11 - 15 - 21 - 41 - 48 - 49.

The Illinois Lottery says online players should check their email for a possible notification.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.