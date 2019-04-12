$15.7M Lotto ticket sold online - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

$15.7M Lotto ticket sold online

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

WSIL – If you buy your Illinois Lottery tickets through the website or mobile app, you might just be a millionaire.

A Lotto ticket bought online matched all six numbers Thursday to win the $15,750,000 prize. The winnings numbers were 11 - 15 - 21 - 41 - 48 - 49.

The Illinois Lottery says online players should check their email for a possible notification.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.