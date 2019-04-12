Autistic Missouri man loses lawsuit over police arrest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Autistic Missouri man loses lawsuit over police arrest

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A federal grand jury found for police in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a northwest Missouri man with autism who was shot with a Taser several times after he stopped to tie his shoes on the lawn of a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper.

Ernest and Ellas Kramer sued the city of Maryville and two police officers after their son, Christopher, was tackled, shot with a Taser and hit with a baton during his arrest in 2016. They sought $2 million in damages.

KCUR reports a federal jury on Thursday found in favor of the officers.

The officers' attorney acknowledged that Christopher ran away and reacted the way he did because of his autism. But they said the officers used appropriate force because they didn't know he was autistic.

