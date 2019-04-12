Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Democratic Illinois lawmakers want to expand a statewide embargo on private prisons to include detention centers with federal contracts to hold immigrants facing deportation.

The proposed measure comes in response to a vote by community leaders approving a plan for a privately run immigration detention center in the village of Dwight, about 70 miles southwest of Chicago.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is accepting bids for contracts to run detention facilities that can hold 1,000 immigrants within 80 miles of Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Illinois House passed the proposal Wednesday.

Bill co-sponsor Celina Villanueva says the measure aims to stop the Dwight plan but also to prevent similar facilities from being built elsewhere in Illinois.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.