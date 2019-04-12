Wildlife experts, snorkeler free owl trapped in fishing line - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wildlife experts, snorkeler free owl trapped in fishing line

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A barred owl caught a lucky break when a snorkeler banded with wildlife officials to rescue the bird from a fishing line tangled in trees above the James River.

Bill Hulsebus was visiting the Springfield Conservation Nature Center last week when he came across the injured owl. Hulsebus tells the Springfield News-Leader that firefighters attempted to release the owl's wing from the line, but their equipment couldn't reach.

He says conservation officials had fastened a tree trimmer to a long pole when a snorkeler nearby realized he could help. The man waded into the cold river and used the pole to cut the line, freeing the owl.

Volunteers took the owl to a rehabilitation center, where it was given a feather transplant to repair its damaged wing.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

