Route 3 reopens after flooding

By Mandy Robertson
JACKSON CO. – Route 3 is once again open to traffic.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reopened Route 3 at the Jackson/Randolph county line Friday.

Flood waters from the Mississippi River forced IDOT to close the Cora flood gate on April 1. The closure impacted drivers who travel Route 3 between IL 151 and Chester. 

