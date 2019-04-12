Developer linked to embattled Chicago alderman indicted - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Developer linked to embattled Chicago alderman indicted

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Federal authorities have accused a real estate developer of steering legal work to a powerful Chicago alderman in exchange for a permit and financing for a redevelopment project.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 48-year-old Charles Cui, of Lake Forest, is charged in an indictment made public Friday with bribery, official misconduct and making a false statement to the FBI. Alderman Ed Burke isn't named in the indictment, but it describes him by his titles.

The 75-year-old Burke was indicted this year on charges alleging that he tried to shake down a restaurant owner who wanted to build in his ward. Burke denies wrongdoing.

When reached by the Chicago Sun-Times , Cui referred a reporter to his attorney but hung up after being asked who that was.

Cui is a managing partner of a company that owned property on Chicago's northwest side.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.