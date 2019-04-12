UNSUNG HERO: Carterville nurse goes above and beyond for one family

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- One Williamson County nurse is receiving high praises from a local family.

Wendi Johnson is one of four nurses serving more than 2,200 students throughout the school district. The Petersen family says Nurse Wendi goes above and beyond what she's required to do.

The Carterville High School nurse looks after the health of more than 630 students.

"This is the first year that I am full time here at the High School," says Wendi.

To the Petersen family, Nurse Wendi takes full-time to a new level.

"We have a nurse in the school that genuinely cares and wants these kids to succeed," says Dorothy Petersen.

About nine months ago, Dorothy daughter Alexis started complaining of headaches.

"We thought they were just regular headaches, but she started debilitating really fast where she couldn't lift her head up off of her pillow. Her speech was slurred. Her legs would give out," recalls Dorothy.

In February, Dorothy says doctors diagnosed the 15-year-old with Chiari 1 Malformation.

"When your skull is too small and your brain starts protruding out in the back into your spinal canal and sometimes can involve a brain stem compression, which in her case she has," explains Dorothy.

The news devastated Dorothy and all four of her children. Big sister Maddi, a college student, now takes online courses to be at home with Lexi.

"She's my little sister. I mean, its tuff to watch her go from the kid who was always hanging around on my shoulders and wanting to go everywhere with me, too, I really don't feel like doing that today, Maddi."

Dorothy says the symptoms were so bad it started to affect Lexi's school-work until Nurse Wendi stepped in.

"As a parent, you think, I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do. I don't have all the answers, but it led me on a journey started by Nurse Wendi," says Dorothy.

Dorothy says Wendi spear-head a plan that would allow Lexi to continue her education from home with a facilitator meeting with Lexi for one hour a day.

"Anything I had she's like, don't worry, I got it. I'll take care of it'," says Dorothy.

"Our goals are just to provide care for our students and to support them in the classroom," adds Wendi.

But Wendi calls it a group effort with school leaders and says she's just doing what nurses do.

"I think Lexi and her family are the true heroes. They're facing their new diagnosis and the challenge is ahead of them so I feel like it's part of the job."

For the Petersen's Wendi has been more than just a school nurse.

"She's not a teacher, she's a nurse and she wants to see these kids succeed and she's going to go above and beyond. I have never in the history of my 23-years in the school district met a nurse that would go as far as and then beyond as Nurse Wendi has," adds Dorothy.

Even with Lexi now longer at school. Nurse Wendi continues to stay in contact with the family.

Dorothy says Lexi's treatment consists of a lot of doctors visits. Maddi has planned a fundraiser pancake breakfast for Lexi. It will be held Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at Irons in the Fire Event Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the event page on Facebook or at the Live Simple Shop in Carterville.