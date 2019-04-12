UNSUNG HERO: Carterville nurse goes above and beyond for one family

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There was a report of a shooting at the ABC Liquor Mart in Carbondale Friday night.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There was a report of a shooting at the ABC Liquor Mart in Carbondale Friday night.
HERRIN -- People in Herrin learned how to give themselves the best chance of surviving a large scale attack or shooting.
HERRIN -- People in Herrin learned how to give themselves the best chance of surviving a large scale attack or shooting.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A farmer in Saline County lost 70 acres of land Thursday night to a massive fire.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A farmer in Saline County lost 70 acres of land Thursday night to a massive fire.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- SIU aviation maintenance students got some valuable face time with prospective employers Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- SIU aviation maintenance students got some valuable face time with prospective employers Friday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An egg hunt specializing in neuro-diversity will be held at John A. Logan College Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An egg hunt specializing in neuro-diversity will be held at John A. Logan College Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) - Fisher-Price is recalling nearly 5 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies rolled over in them and died since the product was introduced in 2009.
NEW YORK (AP) - Fisher-Price is recalling nearly 5 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies rolled over in them and died since the product was introduced in 2009.
CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police say Jekiary T. Anderson is wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday morning.
CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police say Jekiary T. Anderson is wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday morning.
WEST FRANKFORT – A statement by Superintendent Matt Donkin said there were no threats made towards West Frankfort schools, students, or staff.
WEST FRANKFORT – A statement by Superintendent Matt Donkin said there were no threats made towards West Frankfort schools, students, or staff.
NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials say ground beef is the likely source of a food poisoning outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states.
NEW YORK (AP) - Health officials say ground beef is the likely source of a food poisoning outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states.
(WSIL) -- Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend.
(WSIL) -- Clouds and showers dominate the forecast through the weekend.