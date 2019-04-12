Evanston man gets 71 years in freshman's shooting death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Evanston man gets 71 years in freshman's shooting death

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) - A Chicago man convicted of killing a 14-year-old boy in 2012 has been sentenced to 71 years in prison.

Wesley Woodson of Evanston was sentenced Thursday in the death of Evanston Township High School freshman Dajae Coleman. Police say Coleman was walking with a group of friends when he was shot to death.

Woodson was charged with first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. The 28-year-old was convicted in 2017.

Cook County Circuit Judge Lauren Edidin on Thursday heard testimony about Woodson's history of violence, drug use and disciplinary problems in high school and jail.

The victim's father, Richard Coleman, told the judge that one senseless act ruined his life. Coleman's family later said that after seven years of court appearances they are grateful to put this behind them.

