Missouri's Boone County joins opioid lawsuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri's Boone County joins opioid lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Another Missouri county is suing some of the nation's biggest drug companies over the opioid epidemic.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that a resolution was approved Thursday naming a St. Louis firm to represent Boone County in the class-action lawsuit.

The suit is pending in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. It accuses drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy benefit managers of creating the epidemic in a desire for profits and leaving public safety agencies to address the fallout.

Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill says Boone County has spent more on law enforcement and public health because of the epidemic. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says 51 people died of opioid overdose in the county from 2013 to 2017.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.