Suspect arrested in Carbondale school bus incident

CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police say Jekiary T. Anderson is wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station in Mt. Vernon early Saturday morning.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Carbondale man suspected of shooting four people near the city's town square.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency management officials have closed off the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 near the West Frankfort exit following a traffic crash.
HERRIN -- People in Herrin learned how to give themselves the best chance of surviving a large scale attack or shooting.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A farmer in Saline County lost 70 acres of land Thursday night to a massive fire.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- SIU aviation maintenance students got some valuable face time with prospective employers Friday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An egg hunt specializing in neuro-diversity will be held at John A. Logan College Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) - Fisher-Price is recalling nearly 5 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies rolled over in them and died since the product was introduced in 2009.
WEST FRANKFORT – A statement by Superintendent Matt Donkin said there were no threats made towards West Frankfort schools, students, or staff.
