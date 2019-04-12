Suspect arrested in Carbondale school bus incident

UPDATED 4:35 p.m. SATURDAY, APRIL 13, 2019

CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police have arrested 19-year-old Jekiary Anderson in connection with an incident involving a gun on a school bus.

Anderson is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police arrested Anderson Saturday morning, just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Illinois Avenue.

Anderson is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

UPDATED 4:30 p.m. FRIDAY, APRIL 12, 2019

CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police say Jekiary T. Anderson is wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday morning.

Anderson, 19, of Carbondale is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Jekiary Anderson is asked to contact local authorities or Carbondale Police at (618) 457-3200.

The investigation is continuing.

ORIGINAL STORY

CARBONDALE – Police are investigating an incident on a Carbondale school bus.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers on foot patrol at the high school were told about a disturbance on a bus in the 600 block of East College Street. The bus was en route to the high school when a fight broke out. One of the teens involved was said to have had a weapon. The teen fled from the bus and never arrived at the school.

Officers responded and began investigating.

Police say they have video of the incident and are reviewing it.

Carbondale High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, but that lockdown was later lifted. Police say there are no known threats to the school, students, or staff.

Carbondale Middle School and Lewis Elementary School were also placed on a temporary soft lockdown Friday morning. In a Facebook post, Carbondale Elementary School #95 said the lockdown was due to Carbondale Police searching “for a suspect within the area of both schools.”

Statement from Carbondale Community High School District 165