Carbondale Police investigating school bus incident

CARBONDALE – Police are investigating an incident on a Carbondale school bus.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers on foot patrol at the high school were told about a disturbance on a bus in the 600 block of East College Street. The bus was en route to the high school when a fight broke out between students. One of the teens involved was said to have had a weapon. The teen fled from the bus and never arrived at the school.

Officers responded and began investigating.

Police say they have video of the incident and are reviewing it.

Carbondale High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, but that lockdown was later lifted. Police say there are no known threats to the school, students, or staff.

Carbondale Middle School and Lewis Elementary School were also placed on a temporary soft lockdown Friday morning. In a Facebook post, Carbondale Elementary School #95 said the lockdown was due to Carbondale Police searching “for a suspect within the area of both schools.”

Statement from Carbondale Community High School District 165