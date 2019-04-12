Police charge father, son in fatal hit-and-run crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police charge father, son in fatal hit-and-run crash

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they have charged a father and son in a hit-and-run crash that killed a good Samaritan.

Police say 59-year-old Adia Fuson of Ingram stopped on a highway in Bell County on Wednesday to help a man trying to reload a pressure washer that had fallen from the back of a pickup truck when a black sedan left the roadway and hit him.

A police statement says Trooper Don Perry on Thursday saw a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the crash and conducted a traffic stop.

Authorities say the driver, 34-year-old Joshua Ellis of Monticello, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and his 15-year-old son was charged with tampering with evidence.

Online jail records don't list an attorney for Ellis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.