Police charge father, son in fatal hit-and-run crash

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they have charged a father and son in a hit-and-run crash that killed a good Samaritan.

Police say 59-year-old Adia Fuson of Ingram stopped on a highway in Bell County on Wednesday to help a man trying to reload a pressure washer that had fallen from the back of a pickup truck when a black sedan left the roadway and hit him.

A police statement says Trooper Don Perry on Thursday saw a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the crash and conducted a traffic stop.

Authorities say the driver, 34-year-old Joshua Ellis of Monticello, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and his 15-year-old son was charged with tampering with evidence.

Online jail records don't list an attorney for Ellis.

