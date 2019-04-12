Janitor convicted of killing co-worker sentenced to 43 years - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Janitor convicted of killing co-worker sentenced to 43 years

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Kentucky janitor to 43 years in prison in the slaying of a co-worker.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports Boone County Circuit Court Judge J.R. Schrand followed the recommendation of the jury on Thursday in handing down the sentence to 45-year-old David Dooley.

Dooley was convicted of murder in March in the 2012 slaying of Michelle Mockbee, who prosecutors said discovered he had been falsifying time cards at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Authorities said Mockbee was in charge of the company's payroll.

Dooley maintained his innocence, and defense attorneys argued that prosecutors couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Dooley committed murder.

Dooley also was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to life, but he was given a new trial when a judge determined some evidence was withheld from defense attorneys.

