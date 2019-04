MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Once again steel guitars will be center stage in Mt. Vernon. The annual Steel Guitar Show has returned to the area. Things got started Thursday evening.

More events and concerts are planned Friday and Saturday. Doors at the DoubleTree Inn in Mt. Vernon open at 10:00 a.m. Friday (April 12) and Saturday (April 13). The event runs until 10:30 p.m. both days.

This year organizers are helping raise money for the Shriners' Hospital for Children.

You can learn more here.