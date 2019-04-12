Saline County man convicted of murder

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Sentencing will be held next month for a Saline County man who was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder.

Rodney Black was also convicted on three counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child stemming from the death of Latisha Reidelberger and her unborn child on April 17, 2015.

Thursday's conviction wraps up a four-day trial that included testimony from a crime scene investigator and members of the Illinois State Police forensic science lab.

Black will be sentenced on May 7.