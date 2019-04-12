Program trains young people who drop out of school

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Many times when a teenager drops out of high school there are few options for them. However, YouthBuild Illinois aims to change that.



The program offers young build between the ages of 17 and 24 a chance to train and develop skills in the construction trade. Spero Family Services is behind the efforts in Jefferson and Marion Counties.

The program is looking for more participants. In Mt. Vernon, call (618) 242-6723. Folks in Centralia can call (618) 5333-5288. Learn more here.