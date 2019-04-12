Kansas City man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend

Posted: Updated:

By www.g

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been charged in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Twenty-seven-year-old Keyon Patterson was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Ladajah Oliver. Her body was found last month in her apartment.

Charging documents say Oliver's recently purchased sport utility vehicle was missing. It was found about a block away from where Patterson lived.

Family and friends told police that Patterson and Oliver met on Facebook and had been in a romantic relationship.

Prosecutors say an analysis of DNA from a bloody handprint found inside the apartment showed DNA from Oliver and Patterson.

During questioning, Patterson denied being at Oliver's apartment. His bond is set at $150,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.