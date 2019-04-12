Good bye rain, hello sunshine - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Good bye rain, hello sunshine

WSIL -- After a wet night across the region, the rain is clearing out this morning, and so are the clouds. Abundant sunshine will return by mid-morning with a seasonably cool day on tap. 

Stepping out the door this morning, temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but sunshine will help bring afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 60s.

The respite from the rain is brief with more on the way this weekend. There's potential for heavy rain. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

