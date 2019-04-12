Job Squad: April 12, 2019

WSIL -- Full-time, temporary and seasonal jobs are all part of this week's Job Squad report.

Diagraph in Marion is hiring two part time account service reps. The company makes stencil making machines, industrial markers, and shipping products. Duties include maintaining current customers and attracting new ones. You can apply here.

Touch of Nature's Camp Little Giant is looking for nurses, counselors and lifeguards for summer camps serving people with disabilities. Call Vicky Lang at (618) 453-3950 or send her an email.

Priority Staffing Group in Marion has 15 openings for clerical related jobs in Williamson, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson and Saline Counties. Pay ranges between $10 and $17 an hour. There are full-time, part-time and temporary spots open. Get more info here.

Food delivery service Schwan's is growing in the West Frankfort area. The company is hiring route sales representatives. You can earn up to $47,000 in the first year. There are benefits and chances for growth. Apply here.

Pepsi Mid America in Marion is holding a job fair April 12 and 13. Head to the facility on West Main Street in Marion on Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturday between 8 a.m. and Noon. They're hiring mechanics, drivers and salespeople among others.

Our Dream Job this week is actually an internship. Mars Wrigley Confectioner in Chicago is looking for an intern for eight to 12 weeks this summer. You'll be paid to work on ways to enhance the company's volunteer efforts and ways to give back to communities around the world. The signing bonus though is a year's supply of candy. Mars Wrigley makes things like M&Ms,Skittles and chewing gum. Learn more here.