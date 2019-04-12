Human skull found outside Kentucky residence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Human skull found outside Kentucky residence

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the discovery of a human skull outside a Pineville residence.

Police said in a news release that a homeowner found the skull in their backyard on Wednesday. The skull was taken by the Bell County coroner and delivered to the state medical examiner's office Thursday in Frankfort for forensic testing.

State police said detectives are investigating, but there is not yet any information as to an identity or cause of death.

