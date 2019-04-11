Harrisburg Fire Department says fire under control

UPDATE 4/11/19 AT 10:53 P.M.

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Winds fueled what was supposed to be a controlled burn in Harrisburg Thursday evening, causing the fire to become out of control. Fire Chief John Gunning tells News 3 a farmer started the fire around 6 p.m. on his property off of Old Route 13 and Barrett Lane.

The farmer was burning bean stubble and brush, but strong winds fanned those flames and the fire quickly spread to about 60 acres. Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles. That cloud of smoke was so massive it was even captured on radar.

Chief Gunning says his crews never had to battle the flames. Winds died down just before 10 p.m. and flames reached a damp area and could no longer spread. But it continued to burn inside the contained area.

Crews did not have to evacuate anyone and no one was injured. Fire leaders planned to let the fire burn out on its own.

This is a developing story. We'll post updates as soon as we get them.

UPDATE 4/11/19 AT 9:49 P.M.

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Harrisburg Fire now says the fire is under control. We will have more in a live report coming up on News 3 at 10.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/11/19 AT 8:48 P.M.

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Harrisburg Fire Chief John Gunning is asking people in the area of a major fire to stay off of Old Rte. 13. Gunning tells us the fire-- which started out as a controlled burn-- is not out of control, and his fire trucks cannot reach it because there are too many people stopping to take pictures.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story.