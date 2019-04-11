Harrisburg Fire Department says fire under control

MT. VERNON -- News 3 is taking a closer look about how police deal with domestic situations.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Harrisburg Fire Chief John Gunning is asking people in the area of a major fire to stay off of Old Rte. 13.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A bill moving through the Illinois General Assembly sets limits on the number of patients Illinois nurses can care for.
WSIL -- Drivers in Union, Johnson, and Pope Counties in Illinois should keep their eyes open for runners Saturday, April 13.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- An event in late-April will fund a scholarship for Southern Illinois University Carbondale students in the hospitality, tourism, administration, and advertising programs.
PERRY CO. -- This weekend at Pyramid State Recreation Center, you can take a step back into the 1860s with Civil War reenactments which are open to the public.
ANNA -- Seven students and a teacher at Anna-Jonesboro High School are sporting some new hair-dos to support a student battling Leukemia.
SPRINGFIELD -- If you enjoy writing poems, you may want to enter Secretary of State Jesse White's poetry competition.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Third grade Students at Dr. Nick Osborne Primary Center built models of prominent buildings that provide services to their town.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Discount chain Fred's is joining the growing list of retailers shuttering stores amid slumping sales.
