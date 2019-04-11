Harrisburg Fire Department says fire under control

UPDATE 4/11/19 AT 9:49 P.M.

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Harrisburg Fire now says the large fire under control. We will have more in a live report coming up on News 3 at 10.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/11/19 AT 8:48 P.M.

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Harrisburg Fire Chief John Gunning is asking people in the area of a major fire to stay off of Old Rte. 13. Gunning tells us the fire-- which started out as a controlled burn-- is not out of control, and his fire trucks cannot reach it because there are too many people stopping to take pictures.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story.