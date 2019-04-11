Additional charges filed in death of state trooper - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Additional charges filed in death of state trooper

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) - Reckless homicide charges have been filed against the driver of a commercial vehicle that struck and killed an Illinois state trooper.

Craig W. Dittmar was allegedly driving the semitrailer that slammed into Trooper Brooke Jones-Story on March 28 while she inspected another semitrailer on Route 20 near Freeport.

The 55-year-old Dittmar of Stockton was cited at the time for improper lane usage and violating Scott's Law, which mandates that all drivers slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The Stephenson County state's attorney's office approved the additional reckless homicide and operating a commercial motor vehicle while fatigued charges on Thursday. Dittmar is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail in the Stephenson County Jail. It wasn't immediately known if he has legal representation.

Three Illinois state troopers have been struck and killed by vehicles in 2019.

