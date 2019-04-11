Traffic Advisory: River to River Relay set for Saturday

WSIL -- Drivers in Union, Johnson, and Pope Counties in Illinois should keep their eyes open for runners Saturday, April 13.

The River to River Relay is set to take place Saturday morning. The race will start at McGee Hill, in La Rue Pine Hills, in rural Union County, and the finish line is in Golconda.

Illinois State Police (ISP) wants participants to be courteous to residents living along the route, by not blocking their driveways or parking vehicles in their yards. When parking on the roadway, they advise you to only park on the right side of the road. And if you plan on driving in the area, you should allow for extra time because of the

drivers, be aware of the runners and extra vehicle traffic, which could cause delays along the route.

Officers will be posted at various intersections along the race for traffic control and safety of participants.