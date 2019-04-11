Health officials upset over nurse-to-patient ratio house bill

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A bill moving through the Illinois General Assembly sets limits on the number of patients Illinois nurses can care for.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Harrisburg Fire Chief John Gunning is asking people in the area of a major fire to stay off of Old Rte. 13.
WSIL -- Drivers in Union, Johnson, and Pope Counties in Illinois should keep their eyes open for runners Saturday, April 13.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- An event in late-April will fund a scholarship for Southern Illinois University Carbondale students in the hospitality, tourism, administration, and advertising programs.
PERRY CO. -- This weekend at Pyramid State Recreation Center, you can take a step back into the 1860s with Civil War reenactments which are open to the public.
ANNA -- Seven students and a teacher at Anna-Jonesboro High School are sporting some new hair-dos to support a student battling Leukemia.
SPRINGFIELD -- If you enjoy writing poems, you may want to enter Secretary of State Jesse White's poetry competition.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Third grade Students at Dr. Nick Osborne Primary Center built models of prominent buildings that provide services to their town.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Discount chain Fred's is joining the growing list of retailers shuttering stores amid slumping sales.
PECATONICA, Ill. – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of Craig W. Dittmar, 55, for his involvement in the March 28, 2019, fatal crash which resulted in the death of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.
