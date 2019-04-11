Students shave head in support of Marlee Smith

ANNA -- Seven students and a teacher at Anna-Jonesboro High School are sporting some new hair-dos to support a student battling Leukemia. Marlee Smith was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Thursday, students gathered in the Anna-Jonesboro High School auditorium as the eight guys shaved their heads. The students set a goal of $3,000, and surpassed that goal, raising $4,025 dollars for the Smith family.

Teacher Michelle Stevens said, "I hope other students here realize that AJ, it's not that big of a community, but we are all close-knit and its one big family. And we would do this for any student here."

Multiple fundraisers have raised money for the family, to help with medical expenses and several businesses are accepting donations.

You can follow Marlee's jouney through the Marlee's Warriors Facebook page or by searching #BeastMode.