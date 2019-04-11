Fred's closing 159 underperforming stores by end of May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Discount chain Fred's is joining the growing list of retailers shuttering stores amid slumping sales. Fred's Inc. says it will close 159 underperforming and unprofitable stores in 13 states by the end of May.

The Memphis-based company said in a news release Thursday, liquidation sales at those stores were beginning the same day. The company's 398 other discount stores will remain open.

The list of stores being closed includes locations in Benton, Illinois; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Those addresses are listed below.

Illinois

Benton: 215 Bailey Ln.