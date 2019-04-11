Driver arrested in death of ISP Trooper Jones-Story

PECATONICA, Ill. – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of Craig W. Dittmar, 55, for his involvement in the March 28th, 2019, fatal crash which resulted in the death of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.

On March 28, 2019, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle on Route 20 westbound in Stephenson County. At approximately 12:20 p.m., Trooper Jones-Story was outside her squad car when she was struck and fatally wounded when a semi-trailer combination struck her squad car and the semi Trooper Jones-Story was inspecting. The semi-trailer combination that struck and killed Trooper Jones-Story was being driven by Craig W. Dittmar of Stockton, Illinois.

On April 11, 2019, the Stephenson County State's Attorney's Office approved charging Dittmar with two felonies of Reckless Homicide, and another felony of one count of Operating A Commercial Motor Vehicle While Fatigued- Causing Death.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dittmar and the bond for the warrant was set by the judge at $250,000. Dittmar was later taken into custody and lodged in the Stephenson County Jail where he is being held in lieu of that bond.

The ISP would like to remind the public of Scott's Law, which requires vehicles to slow down, move over, and change lanes if possible, when they are approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its hazard lights activated. The ISP urges the public to help save lives by making responsible driving choices and following the law.