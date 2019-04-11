Police report gives details about domestic incident at Carbondale mayor's home

CARBONDALE -- Investigators say an argument over a cell phone led to a domestic incident at Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry's home last month.

News 3 obtained a copy of the SIU police report surrounding the incident between Henry and his wife. Although many areas are redacted, it says Theresa Henry had bloody clothing and reported being struck. Mayor Henry had scratches to his chest and a bite mark on his right hand.

On March 31, Carbondale police officers on a routine patrol heard screams and showed up at the home, but SIU police conducted an independent investigation.

Officers say there was a lack of evidence to arrest anyone at the time and Mike and Terri Henry gave "inconsistent statements".

The Jackson County State's Attorney's office will review the report.