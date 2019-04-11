Police report gives details about domestic incident at Carbondale mayor's home

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- Multiple businesses reported burglaries over the last several months in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard, and Perry Counties.
CARBONDALE -- Investigators say an argument over a cell phone led to a domestic incident at Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry's home last month.
UNION CO. -- Illinois State Police have Interstate 57 southbound shutdown south of Dongola due to a semi fire.
PADUCAH, KY -- A western Kentucky woman now faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash after investigators say she hit a 3-year-old boy
WSIL -- A dramatic change in the weather will arrive this evening
(CNN) -- For pet owners, every day is National Pet Day, but today it's official.
JACKSON CO. -- A Jackson County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen.
WSIL -- Warm, dry, and windy weather sticks around through the afternoon. Despite the ominous skies at times, no rain is expected until later on this evening.
WSIL -- The wildflowers are blooming and the trees are starting to green up. While these are sure signs of spring, for many, it means it's time to hit the woods in search of the elusive morel mushroom.
HARRISBURG – Alexander McWilliams, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.
