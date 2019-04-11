Passion for Fashion Gala features vintage clothing show - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Passion for Fashion Gala features vintage clothing show

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- An event in late-April will help fund scholarships for Southern Illinois University Carbondale students in the hospitality, tourism, administration, and advertising programs.

The Passion for Fashion Gala will hold a silent auction, vintage fashion show, and have music from a nationally recognized percussionist April 27 at the Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale.

Tickets are on sale and range in price. You can find more details here.

