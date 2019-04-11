Woman hits 3-year-old with car, flees the scene - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman hits 3-year-old with car, flees the scene

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, KY -- A western Kentucky woman now faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash after investigators say she hit a 3-year-old boy.

It happened Wednesday in the 2700 block of Fairmont St.

Investigators say Keyera B. Thomasson, 21, of Paducah, hit the boy as he crossed the street. Thomasson then fled the scene.

Officers were called to Baptist Health Paducah were the boy was receiving treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The boy's mother identified Thomasson as the driver who hit her son.

Thomason faces leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance charges.
 

