Senator pushes law requiring more safety features on planes

Senator pushes law requiring more safety features on planes

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A senator is introducing a bill in Congress requiring plane makers to provide airlines with all safety equipment now considered optional and to do so without an additional charge.

Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts says safety equipment that had not been installed on two Boeing 737 Max jets might have saved them from fatal crashes. He says the equipment might have alerted crews to false readings from sensors implicated in the crashes that killed all 346 aboard.

Markey says plane makers shouldn't treat safety features as luxuries that can generate additional fees like premium seats and extra bathrooms.

Boeing says its planes are equipped with "all critical features" necessary for safety. It has said it will provide two features missing in the two crashed planes free of charge.

