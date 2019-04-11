Rain tonight but drier Friday. - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rain tonight but drier Friday.

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- A dramatic change in the weather will arrive this evening bringing showers and storms. An isolated strong storm or two with strong gusty winds can't be ruled out, but the risk of severe weather is small.  Brief heavy rains are possible in isolated locations. 

Friday brings sunny skies cooler temperatures and diminished winds. 

Heavy rain looks possible during the weekend.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have all the details on how much rain coming up tonight on News 3. 

