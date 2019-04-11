Entries being accepted for Emerging Writer's Poem Competition

SPRINGFIELD -- If you enjoy writing poems, you may want to enter Secretary of State Jesse White's poetry competition.

The 15th annual Emerging Writer's Competition is open to Illinois residents, ages 18 and older. Entries will be accepted until June 30.

The winner of the Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award will receive a cash prize, and the winning poem will be submitted for possible publication in the "Ninth Letter", "RHINO", and "Quiddity" journals.

The top three winners will also go to Springfield and read their works at a special ceremony at the Illinois State Library.

White says, "Great poems have the ability to enrich and enhance our lives, and I am looking forward to celebrating talented poets with this year's competition."

For more information contact Bonnie Matheis at (217) 558-2065 or bmatheis@ilsos.go.