Entries being accepted for Emerging Writer's Poem Competition

PERRY CO. -- This weekend at Pyramid State Park, you can take a step back into the 1860s with Civil War reenactments which are open to the public.
PERRY CO. -- This weekend at Pyramid State Park, you can take a step back into the 1860s with Civil War reenactments which are open to the public.
ANNA -- Seven students and a teacher at Anna-Jonesboro High School are sporting some new hair-dos to support a student battling Leukemia.
ANNA -- Seven students and a teacher at Anna-Jonesboro High School are sporting some new hair-dos to support a student battling Leukemia.
SPRINGFIELD -- If you enjoy writing poems, you may want to enter Secretary of State Jesse White's poetry competition.
SPRINGFIELD -- If you enjoy writing poems, you may want to enter Secretary of State Jesse White's poetry competition.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Third grade Students at Dr. Nick Osborne Primary Center built models of prominent buildings that provide services to their town.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Third grade Students at Dr. Nick Osborne Primary Center built models of prominent buildings that provide services to their town.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Discount chain Fred's is joining the growing list of retailers shuttering stores amid slumping sales.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Discount chain Fred's is joining the growing list of retailers shuttering stores amid slumping sales.
PECATONICA, Ill. – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of Craig W. Dittmar, 55, for his involvement in the March 28, 2019, fatal crash which resulted in the death of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.
PECATONICA, Ill. – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of Craig W. Dittmar, 55, for his involvement in the March 28, 2019, fatal crash which resulted in the death of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- Multiple businesses reported burglaries over the last several months in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard, and Perry Counties.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- Multiple businesses reported burglaries over the last several months in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard, and Perry Counties.
CARBONDALE -- Investigators say an argument over a cell phone led to a domestic incident at Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry's home last month.
CARBONDALE -- Investigators say an argument over a cell phone led to a domestic incident at Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry's home last month.
UNION CO. -- Illinois State Police have Interstate 57 southbound shutdown south of Dongola due to a semi fire.
UNION CO. -- Illinois State Police have Interstate 57 southbound shutdown south of Dongola due to a semi fire.
PADUCAH, KY -- A western Kentucky woman now faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash after investigators say she hit a 3-year-old boy
PADUCAH, KY -- A western Kentucky woman now faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash after investigators say she hit a 3-year-old boy