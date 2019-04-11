Minimum teacher salary bill goes to the governor's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A bill to make the minimum salary $40,000 for Illinois teachers heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for approval.

The Senate passed SB10 Thursday 45-11, with three senators not voting. The House passed the bill last week.

Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg voted to raise teacher wages. Fowler is a vocal supporter of increasing funding and quality of Illinois education. Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, voted no. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a similar bill last year.

The minimum salary would be phased in over five years. The raise works as an incentive to attract more teachers to the state as officials attempt to lessen the Illinois teacher shortage.

The Illinois State Board of Education reports about 8,000 of the state's 130,000 teachers are currently making less than $40,000 per year.