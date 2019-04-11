Hospitalized Taylor Swift fan gets flowers, note from singer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hospitalized Taylor Swift fan gets flowers, note from singer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Kentucky woman recovering in the hospital from a car crash says her favorite singer, Taylor Swift, sent her flowers and a handwritten note.

Lindsey Sizemore told WTVF-TV in Nashville that she was injured in a wreck in Clarksville on March 31 and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 23-year-old woman from Marion, Kentucky, says she's a huge Swift fan. She doesn't know how the singer found out about her injuries, but she said her friends have tagged Swift in several posts on social media.

In the note, Swift wishes Sizemore well and says she hopes the flowers brighten her day.

Sizemore says the letter "means the world to me" and will help her recover from multiple broken bones.

