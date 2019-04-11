April 11th is National Pet Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

April 11th is National Pet Day

(CNN) -- For pet owners, every day is National Pet Day, but today it's official.

Some people have furry dogs and cats, others prefer feathered friends, fish or even scaly snakes. 

Whatever companion brings you joy, take some time Thursday to make sure you're providing the very best environment. 

* Throw away toys that have become unsafe

* Verify vaccinations are up to date

* Check tags or other ID in case your pet gets lost

If you don't have a pet, It's also a great time to visit your local shelter and offer an animal in need a loving home. 

