Cape Girardeau man arrested for multiple burglaries - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cape Girardeau man arrested for multiple burglaries

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau man is in custody for multiple burglaries around Southeast Missouri.

Multiple businesses reported burglaries over the last several months in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard, and Perry Counties.

In a joint investigation, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's department arrested Eric Shayne Maldonado, 25, of Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, April 10, for burglary and stealing. He is facing 3 counts of second degree burglary and 3 counts of misdemeanor stealing. His bond is set at $20,000.

More charges are expected to be filed by Perry, Stoddard, Bollinger, and Scott counties. 

Maldonado is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.