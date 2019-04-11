Cape Girardeau man arrested for multiple burglaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau man is in custody for multiple burglaries around Southeast Missouri.

Multiple businesses reported burglaries over the last several months in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard, and Perry Counties.

In a joint investigation, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's department arrested Eric Shayne Maldonado, 25, of Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, April 10, for burglary and stealing. He is facing 3 counts of second degree burglary and 3 counts of misdemeanor stealing. His bond is set at $20,000.

More charges are expected to be filed by Perry, Stoddard, Bollinger, and Scott counties.

Maldonado is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.