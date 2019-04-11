DUI charge dropped against Kansas City mayoral candidate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

DUI charge dropped against Kansas City mayoral candidate

Posted: Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped a driving under the influence charge against a Kansas City, Missouri, mayoral candidate who was arrested while sleeping in his car in Lawrence, Kansas, after a fundraiser.

Lucas praised Thursday's decision in a news release. He says he made the "the responsible choice" in October when he decided that he shouldn't drive back to Kansas City. He says he never moved his vehicle from the public spot where it was parked before his arrest .

Lucas is a law lecturer at the University of Kansas. He was elected in 2015 to the Kansas City council. He and fellow council member Jolie Justus were the top-two vote getters in this month's mayoral primary. Voters will pick between them in the June 18 general election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.